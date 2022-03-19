Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $87,567.00

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $2.05 million and $87,567.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.30 or 0.06939646 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,794.07 or 0.99692769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00041212 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

