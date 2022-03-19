Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Hub Group worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $82.96 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

