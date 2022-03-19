Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.24% of Hubbell worth $27,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Hubbell by 7.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,118,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,787,000 after buying an additional 152,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 5.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,766,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,165,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Hubbell by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 720,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,257,000 after buying an additional 89,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1,077.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 591,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,868,000 after buying an additional 541,253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,381,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of HUBB traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.58. 489,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.91.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

