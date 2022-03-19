Humaniq (HMQ) Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Humaniq (HMQ) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $44,759.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

