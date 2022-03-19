HYCON Price Reaches $0.0002 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $476,433.50 and approximately $33,196.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001868 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050334 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000059 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

