HYCON Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market cap of $479,605.45 and approximately $43,850.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

