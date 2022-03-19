Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.18. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $71.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, President Terence Fitch sold 13,100 shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $175,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,333,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 3,127.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

