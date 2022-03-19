Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.08

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.93. Hysan Development shares last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 3,359 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hysan Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.2897 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Hysan Development Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYSNY)

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.