IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.15

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.14. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 83,267 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

