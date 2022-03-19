IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. IBEX reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $16.40 on Friday. IBEX has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IBEX by 55.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

