ICHI Price Up 40.3% Over Last 7 Days (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. ICHI has a market cap of $128.77 million and $1.84 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $29.24 or 0.00069563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.61 or 0.06983535 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.82 or 0.99918356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00041210 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,403,604 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

