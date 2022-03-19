Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Ichor reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.12. Ichor has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

