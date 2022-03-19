Idena (IDNA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $119,363.00

Idena (IDNA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $119,363.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.0752 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.41 or 0.00218049 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00210722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00026547 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.71 or 0.06964303 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,965,573 coins and its circulating supply is 58,604,823 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

