Idena Price Reaches $0.0748 on Top Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $140,058.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0748 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,949,658 coins and its circulating supply is 58,595,048 coins. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

