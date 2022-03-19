IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $95.16 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $95.16 million and $43.74 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IDEX

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,710,204 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

