IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Reduced by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.2% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDXX traded up $15.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $542.46. 685,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,535. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $515.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $592.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $460.36 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $671.83.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

