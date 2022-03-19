Ignition Trading 16.1% Higher This Week (IC)

Ignition (IC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $44,934.27 and approximately $2.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,533,314 coins and its circulating supply is 1,520,141 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

