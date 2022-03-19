Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $23,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.33. 1,634,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,971. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.89.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

