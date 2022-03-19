Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,809 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Illumina were worth $28,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,222 shares of company stock worth $501,159 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,722. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.79 and a 1-year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

