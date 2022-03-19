Illuvium Trading Up 15.7% This Week (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $577.07 or 0.01382715 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $371.08 million and $25.48 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00046560 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.41 or 0.07021504 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.88 or 1.00146398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041445 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 643,036 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

