ImageCash (IMGC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.00

ImageCash (IMGC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $6,711.53 and $14.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00046144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.30 or 0.06939646 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,794.07 or 0.99692769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00041212 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com . ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCash

