ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $78,580.67 and $70,249.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,274,297 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

