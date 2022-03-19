iMe Lab Price Tops $0.0296 (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. iMe Lab has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $854,076.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046432 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.21 or 0.06994342 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,214.79 or 0.99811801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00041452 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

