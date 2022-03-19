IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $975.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMIAY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.71) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get IMI alerts:

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. IMI has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.