Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Position Cut by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,352 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Inari Medical worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inari Medical by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $5,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $26,803.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,641 shares of company stock worth $14,084,618. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.41 and a beta of 1.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.98.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.