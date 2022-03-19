Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.83

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.83 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 47.75 ($0.62). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 47.75 ($0.62), with a volume of 99,929 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.83. The company has a market capitalization of £109.87 million and a PE ratio of 11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64.

About Inland Homes (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

