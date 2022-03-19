Insider Selling: Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) Director Sells 33,300 Shares of Stock

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total value of C$108,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,080.50.

MND traded down C$0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The firm has a market cap of C$237.67 million and a P/E ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.47. Mandalay Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.82 and a 52-week high of C$3.68.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Mandalay Resources in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

