Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,414 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,488 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Insight Enterprises worth $45,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $108.52 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $322,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.46 per share, for a total transaction of $7,956,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 and sold 16,500 shares valued at $1,715,215. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

