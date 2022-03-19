Insight Folios Inc Acquires 3,518 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 2.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 26,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

NYSE MO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $51.68. 24,931,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,040,430. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

