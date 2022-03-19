Insight Folios Inc Buys 8,730 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 18.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPL by 36.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,638,000 after purchasing an additional 938,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,215,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,857,514. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.68.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -41.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on PPL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

