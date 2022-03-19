Insight Folios Inc Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Realty Income makes up 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 440.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after purchasing an additional 559,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Realty Income by 303.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,498,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,434. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

