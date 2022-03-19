Insight Folios Inc Has $5.40 Million Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Southern makes up 2.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Southern by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,808,000 after buying an additional 1,064,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,585,000 after buying an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Southern by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,602,000 after buying an additional 574,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,836,000 after buying an additional 336,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $68.03. 7,892,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,435,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.53 and a 1-year high of $69.76.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,674 shares of company stock worth $2,809,521 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

