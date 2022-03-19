Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,110 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.43% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $27,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 29.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,292 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,574. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

INSP stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 1.58. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.16 and a 200-day moving average of $237.04.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

