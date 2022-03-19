Insured Finance (INFI) Hits One Day Volume of $9,151.00

Insured Finance (INFI) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $453,157.88 and $9,151.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00045720 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.61 or 0.06983535 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.82 or 0.99918356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00041210 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,661,941 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

