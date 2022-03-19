International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,490,364 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.11% of International Business Machines worth $137,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $128.76 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.