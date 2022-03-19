International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $128.76 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

