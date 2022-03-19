Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 257,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.76% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $44,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

PRF traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.34. 84,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.19 and a 200 day moving average of $167.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $146.74 and a 12-month high of $176.73.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.