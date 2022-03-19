Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,302 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.79% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 53,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 49,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.35.

