Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after purchasing an additional 213,715 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,305,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 112,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

PHDG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. The company had a trading volume of 77,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,331. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.