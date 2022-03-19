Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.60% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000.

Shares of BAB opened at $30.37 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.48.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

