InvestFeed (IFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $482,253.58

InvestFeed (IFT) traded up 101.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One InvestFeed coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InvestFeed has a total market capitalization of $482,253.58 and $1,725.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InvestFeed has traded 114.7% higher against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00035713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00106319 BTC.

IFT is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 coins. InvestFeed’s official website is www.investfeed.com . InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestFeed is currently a cross-platform social trading platform in production for US Equities, available on Browser, Native iOS, and Native Android. In InvestFeed’s system, FEED Tokens (IFT) will play a key role in providing economic incentives so that the rational behavior of individuals results in common good. On InvestFeed’s platform, contributors will be rewarded for their work and incentivized to continue increasing the value of the community ecosystem. IFT Tokens will be of a standardized ERC20 form, so they can easily be integrated. Every feature in the InvestFeed platform that gives any added value to its user will require payment using IFT Tokens. Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives added value, will be entitled to receive IFT Token (IFT). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

