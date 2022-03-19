IOG (LON:IOG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.41

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.41 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 39.74 ($0.52). IOG shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 2,027,137 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of £204.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.44.
IOG Company Profile (LON:IOG)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for IOG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IOG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.