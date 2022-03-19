ION Price Tops $0.0731 (ION)

ION (ION) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. ION has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $212.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0731 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded up 126.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,713,985 coins and its circulating supply is 13,813,985 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

