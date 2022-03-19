IOST (IOST) Price Hits $0.0248 on Top Exchanges

IOST (IOST) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One IOST coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market capitalization of $460.59 million and $51.24 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOST has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00216249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00035849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

