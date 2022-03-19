Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPSEY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Ipsen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ipsen in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ipsen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

IPSEY stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. Ipsen has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. It operates through following segments: Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The Specialty Care segment focuses on Oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and Rare Diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

