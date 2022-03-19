IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSML opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $38.59.

Get IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) by 187.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.34% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.