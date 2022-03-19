iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,590 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.92 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.67 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78.
