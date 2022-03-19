iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,986 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.74% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $73,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.17. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.15 and a 1 year high of $132.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

