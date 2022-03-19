iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 742,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 718,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

