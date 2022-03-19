iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Raised by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.35% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,194,000 after purchasing an additional 213,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after purchasing an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after purchasing an additional 237,551 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB remained flat at $$48.72 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,188. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.53 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

